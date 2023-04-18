RO president Iohannis on official visit to Latin America

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis is paying a visit to Brazil, Argentina and Chile from April 18 to April 26.

The Presidency says that among the main objectives of the official visits to Latin America is presenting Romania's positions and assessments, as a member state of the European Union and NATO, and a direct neighbor of Ukraine, regarding Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

All three states on the president's list have spoken in favor of Ukraine but avoided supporting the UN Resolution against the Russian invasion and have so far not sent support to Kyiv.

The Presidency will pursue national political topics as well during its visit, such as increasing Romania's political and economic profile in this area; boosting sectoral contacts and developing concrete bilateral projects in the fields of economy, trade, research, environmental protection and climate change, agriculture, education, culture, civil protection and others.

During this visit, president Iohannis is using the same aircraft rented from the Luxembourg airline Global Jet he used when travelling to Japan and Singapore in March: a Boeing 737-900ER tailored for luxury facilities, according to Boarding Pass.

(Photo: Renato Machado | Dreamstime)

