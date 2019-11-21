Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:39
Politics
RO president opposes bill on monetary gold repatriation, sends it back to Parliament
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, November 20, returned to the Parliament the law initiated by former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea and Șerban Nicolae on the repatriation of the gold reserves held abroad by Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

In brief, the Presidency argues that the move might breach some European regulations.

According to a statement of the Presidential Administration, this measure “is likely to affect the legal powers of the BNR and create the conditions for the BNR legislation to deviate from the European treaties, the Statute of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) and that of the European Central Bank (ECB) and create difficulties for implementation, which is why it needs to be re-analyzed by Parliament.”

Social Democrat lawmakers Liviu Dragnea and Serban Nicolae initiated a bill so that 95% of the country's gold, meaning almost 100 tonnes, would be kept in Romania.

Currently, 60% of Romania’s monetary gold (103.6 tons) is stored in London.

Romania’s gold reserve was valued at close to EUR 4.5 billion at the end of October, representing 11.4% of Romania’s total international reserves.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:39
Politics
RO president opposes bill on monetary gold repatriation, sends it back to Parliament
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, November 20, returned to the Parliament the law initiated by former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea and Șerban Nicolae on the repatriation of the gold reserves held abroad by Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

In brief, the Presidency argues that the move might breach some European regulations.

According to a statement of the Presidential Administration, this measure “is likely to affect the legal powers of the BNR and create the conditions for the BNR legislation to deviate from the European treaties, the Statute of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) and that of the European Central Bank (ECB) and create difficulties for implementation, which is why it needs to be re-analyzed by Parliament.”

Social Democrat lawmakers Liviu Dragnea and Serban Nicolae initiated a bill so that 95% of the country's gold, meaning almost 100 tonnes, would be kept in Romania.

Currently, 60% of Romania’s monetary gold (103.6 tons) is stored in London.

Romania’s gold reserve was valued at close to EUR 4.5 billion at the end of October, representing 11.4% of Romania’s total international reserves.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40