Coronavirus pandemic: RO President urges parents to send children back to school
10 September 2020
President Klaus Iohannis urged parents to send their children back to school in a statement made a few days before the school year's planned September 14 start.

The Covid-19 infection risk cannot be cut down to zero, but, by following the main rules, everyone can contribute to the safety of their community, the president said in a press conference on Wednesday, September 9.

"I'm also addressing the parents who, naturally, are concerned about how things will evolve starting September 14; I encourage you to send your children to school and explain to them that, for a while, school will be different but, if we all follow the rules, we will overcome this situation."

Schools in Romania can use three learning models when the new school year starts, depending on each locality's coronavirus situation. The three scenarios are: in-person classes, the hybrid model (alternating virtual learning and in-class learning), and online/at-home only learning.

The president said that measures were implemented to limit the risk of the virus spreading, but their efficiency depended largely on the collaboration from teachers, parents, and pupils.

"Limiting access to education has major negative consequences for the young generation and impacts everyone's future. Although not an easy one, the decision to reopen the schools is a right and needed one," he said.

The president also said that, in his opinion, the school opening festivities should not take place this year because of the risk they entail. Iohannis, a former physics teacher, said he would not attend any school opening festivities, but he would instead send a video message. When asked about children adjusting to wearing a mask, he argued they would get accustomed quickly. 

(Photo: presidency.ro)

