Romanian president and PM congratulate new US president

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, and prime minister Ludovic Orban congratulated the newly elected president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the elected Vice President, Kamala Harris.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his victory. I look forward to further consolidating our solid & dynamic #StrategicPartnership in all its dimensions. Romania will continue to work to strengthen the security, prosperity & resilience of our transatlantic community," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

PM Ludovic Orban said that the Romanian Government is ready to work closely with the new US administration to strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership and realize the full potential of the transatlantic relationship.

He recalled that Romania remains a dedicated US ally who will pursue common goals in all areas, with particular emphasis on the security and economic dimensions.

Romania's defense minister Nicolae Ciuca and economy minister Virgil Popescu signed two essential agreements for the future of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US during a visit to Washington in October.

Ciuca and his US counterpart Mark Esper signed a bilateral roadmap on defense for the period 2020-2030. Separately, Popescu initiated with the US Secretary of Energy an intergovernmental cooperation agreement for a USD 8 billion expansion of the Cernavoda nuclear plant.

"This USD 8 bln project will be a paradigm for future Romanian-American economic and energy development projects," the US ambassador in Romania Adrian Zuckerman said.

PM Orban said the joint projects should continue. "We need, all the more so in these difficult times, to continue to mobilize our energies and creativity together, to ensure our prosperity and security, to protect our citizens and to ensure the success of the next generation," the Romanian prime minister concluded.

