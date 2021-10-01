Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romanian President puts energy prices on the European Council agenda

01 October 2021
The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, requested the discussion at the level of the European Council, as soon as possible, of the topic regarding the increase of energy prices.

Iohannis attended on September 30 a videoconference meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and other European leaders, in preparation for the informal meeting of the European Council and the EU-Western Balkans Summit on October 5-6, from Brdo, Slovenia, announced the Presidential Administration.

In related news, Dan Prodan, CEO of Vienna Energy, concluded, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily, that the price of electricity has tripled this year compared to last year and has reached a historic threshold.

Thus, the price has tripled from RON 300 to RON 900 (EUR 180) per MWh. A major cause of rising energy prices, he added, is the cost of carbon certificates, which has doubled from EUR 33 per MWh to a peak of EUR 65 recently.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
