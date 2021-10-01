Romanian President puts energy prices on the European Council agenda

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, requested the discussion at the level of the European Council, as soon as possible, of the topic regarding the increase of energy prices.

Iohannis attended on September 30 a videoconference meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and other European leaders, in preparation for the informal meeting of the European Council and the EU-Western Balkans Summit on October 5-6, from Brdo, Slovenia, announced the Presidential Administration.

In related news, Dan Prodan, CEO of Vienna Energy, concluded, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily, that the price of electricity has tripled this year compared to last year and has reached a historic threshold.

Thus, the price has tripled from RON 300 to RON 900 (EUR 180) per MWh. A major cause of rising energy prices, he added, is the cost of carbon certificates, which has doubled from EUR 33 per MWh to a peak of EUR 65 recently.

