29 °C
Bucharest
Aug 24, 17:37

Romanian investor’s daughter elected in state-owned company’s board

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Karina Paval, the 24-year old daughter of Dragos Paval, one of the richest Romanians, was elected in the board of directors of state owned oil transport company Conpet Ploiesti.

Dragos Paval and his brother Adrian Paval own the biggest do-it-yourself retailer in Romania – Dedeman, which holds a 7.4% stake in Conpet. The Energy Ministry is the company’s biggest shareholder, holding 58.7% of the shares.

The seven members of Conpet’s board were elected through the cumulative vote method. The other six members are Constantin – Ciprian Iacob, Claudiu – Aurelian Popa, Florin – Daniel Gavrila, Mihai – Adrian Albulescu, Cristian – Florin Gheorghe and Darius – Dumitru Mesca. The board members get a fixed monthly compensation of RON 13,022 (EUR 2,800) gross.

Conpet has 1,700 employees and last year had a turnover of EUR 82.5 million and a net profit of EUR 16.3 million. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 168 million.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now