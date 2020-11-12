Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:56
Business

Investments in production equipment hit by crisis in Romania

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net investments in Romania increased to RON 68.8 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) in the first nine months of this year, up 0.7% compared to the same period last year (in constant prices).

The growth was driven by the investments in construction works, which increased by 6.4% to RON 38.4 bln (EUR 7.9 bln).

In contrast, the investments in equipment, including means of transport, decreased by 3% year-on-year, to RON 23.6 bln (EUR 4.86 bln), and the funds allocated for other expenses decreased by 13.8% to RON 6.7 bln (EUR 1.38 bln).

By main economic sectors, most of the investments went into the construction sector, with a share of 32%, followed by trade and services - 26.9%, industry - 23.9%, and agriculture - 4.2%.

In the third quarter (Q3) alone, total investments contracted by 0.3% year-on-year in constant prices, to RON 27 bln (EUR 5.55 bln), as the investments in new equipment plunged by 10.2%. On the other hand, new construction works increased by 4.9%. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:15
16 November 2020
Business
Foreign direct investments in Romania plunge by 56% in Jan-Sep
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:56
Business

Investments in production equipment hit by crisis in Romania

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net investments in Romania increased to RON 68.8 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) in the first nine months of this year, up 0.7% compared to the same period last year (in constant prices).

The growth was driven by the investments in construction works, which increased by 6.4% to RON 38.4 bln (EUR 7.9 bln).

In contrast, the investments in equipment, including means of transport, decreased by 3% year-on-year, to RON 23.6 bln (EUR 4.86 bln), and the funds allocated for other expenses decreased by 13.8% to RON 6.7 bln (EUR 1.38 bln).

By main economic sectors, most of the investments went into the construction sector, with a share of 32%, followed by trade and services - 26.9%, industry - 23.9%, and agriculture - 4.2%.

In the third quarter (Q3) alone, total investments contracted by 0.3% year-on-year in constant prices, to RON 27 bln (EUR 5.55 bln), as the investments in new equipment plunged by 10.2%. On the other hand, new construction works increased by 4.9%. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:15
16 November 2020
Business
Foreign direct investments in Romania plunge by 56% in Jan-Sep
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout