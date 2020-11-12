Investments in production equipment hit by crisis in Romania
The net investments in Romania increased to RON 68.8 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) in the first nine months of this year, up 0.7% compared to the same period last year (in constant prices).
The growth was driven by the investments in construction works, which increased by 6.4% to RON 38.4 bln (EUR 7.9 bln).
In contrast, the investments in equipment, including means of transport, decreased by 3% year-on-year, to RON 23.6 bln (EUR 4.86 bln), and the funds allocated for other expenses decreased by 13.8% to RON 6.7 bln (EUR 1.38 bln).
By main economic sectors, most of the investments went into the construction sector, with a share of 32%, followed by trade and services - 26.9%, industry - 23.9%, and agriculture - 4.2%.
In the third quarter (Q3) alone, total investments contracted by 0.3% year-on-year in constant prices, to RON 27 bln (EUR 5.55 bln), as the investments in new equipment plunged by 10.2%. On the other hand, new construction works increased by 4.9%.
(Photo source: Shutterstock)