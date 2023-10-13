Introducing Binance Square: An evolution of Binance feed with user-generated content

News from Companies

The world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, Binance, today announced that its product Binance Feed has been rebranded to Binance Square. The decision to rebrand follows the platform’s evolution from a simple content aggregator to a vibrant social platform, with user-generated content being a key addition.

With the recently added user-generated content feature in place, registered Binance users across most markets are now able to create their own content and actively participate in community discussions on the platform.

On top of that, Binance Square has also recently introduced unique monetization features that both users and creators can enjoy. There is a tipping option to reward creators for their content contributions, incentives for users through crypto boxes, as well as an affiliate commission program. More monetization features and product enhancements are planned for release within the near future, as Binance Square commits itself to building a robust social platform that is geared for the future.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO and Founder of Binance, shared: “Binance Square has always been about building a community-first social platform, and today’s announcement is a step in the right direction. We have built an accessible and inclusive platform for knowledge sharing within the Web3 and crypto space, and are excited to have more people join us. Many people, including myself, are already on the platform to engage in some of the most important discussions in Web3.”

Binance Square (formerly known as Binance Feed) hosts trending topics from within the crypto and Web3 ecosystem, with over 30,000 hashtags used to date. It has also amassed over 10 million monthly active users across its web and app versions within the span of a year.

Thought leaders, media organizations, influencers, projects, developers, and fellow crypto enthusiasts can come together on Binance Square to meaningfully engage in the latest news, trends and issues. There are more than 170 media partners, 11,500 key opinion leaders and 90 projects on the platform as of September 30, 2023, with many more expected to join following this latest expansion.

“I’ve always believed that blockchain technology can help improve social platforms as we know it today. Binance Square is an early but promising example of that. This is just the beginning of what blockchain-based social platforms can bring to people and creators, and more can be done to find solutions to issues like spam, fraud and authentication. Our goal at Binance is to continue innovating and finding meaningful ways to bring more beneficial blockchain and crypto use cases to life,” added CZ.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume.

