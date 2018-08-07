International Space Station visible from Bucharest this month

Bucharest residents can spot the International Space Station (ISS) on the sky every night until August 22, according to information on NASA’s Spot the Station website.

Visible to the naked eye, the ISS looks like a very bright star or a fast-moving plane, only much higher and traveling considerably faster.

This week, the Bucharesters can spot the International Space Station for three minutes on Tuesday, August 7, starting 10:07 PM, for four minutes on Wednesday starting 09:16 PM, and for three minutes on Friday starting 09:08 PM. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]