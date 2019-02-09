Ro Insider
International theater performances at festival in Bucharest
02 September 2019
Several international theater companies will be present at the upcoming National Theater Festival, set to take place this year between October 18 and October 27.

Among the productions to be shown is May B, a contemporary dance performance under the choreography of Maguy Marin. It is a co-production between the Maguy Marin Company and Maison des Arts et de la Culture de Créteil, France. It premiered in 1981 at the Théâtre Municipal d’Angers, and has since had over 500 performances internationally. It is scheduled for October 23.

Another international production at the festival is Ce que le jour doit à la nuit/ What the night owes to the day, a performance of Hervé Koubi, produced by the Hervé Koubi Company. The performance is scheduled for October 18.

At the same time, Eugene Onegin, a dance version of Alexander Pushkin’s work, is scheduled for October 23. The performance has a choreography signed by Boris Eifman and is produced by the Eifman Ballet, St. Petersburg, Russia.

The program of the National Theater Festival can be checked here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

40