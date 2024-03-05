Most Romanians think country is moving in wrong direction, survey finds

In a new survey carried out by INSCOP for News.ro, slightly over 70% of Romanians say that things in the country are heading in the wrong direction, with a similar percentage saying the same about the world in general. However, the figure shows a slightly more optimistic perception than in 2022, when 74.5% of respondents said things were headed the wrong way.

Only 25.5% of Romanians believe things in the country are going in the right direction, compared to 20.8% in 2022.

At the same time, 24% of the survey participants believe that the world is heading in a good direction (compared to 24.2% in 2022), while 70.6% are of the opposite opinion (68.9% in 2022).

Asked how they see their life now compared to 5 years ago, 36.9% of respondents think it's "better" (compared to 29.3% in 2022), while 60.4% say it's "harder" (68.9 % in 2022). Meanwhile, 44.4% of Romanians believe that in 5 years, their life will be better than today (compared to 43.2% in 2022), while 46.2% think it will be harder (46.6% in 2022).

“Compared to the 2022 INSCOP survey, the share of Romanians who believe that the country is heading in a good direction has increased slightly, while opinions about the direction the world is heading are constant. Also, the evaluation of the quality of life today compared to the situation 5 years ago reveals an increase in favorable perceptions compared to the reading in 2022. On the other hand, strictly related to the data for 2024, the share of those who believe that life is harder now than 5 years ago is significantly higher than those who believe that life is better,” said Remus Stefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

INSCOP Research carried out the opinion poll for News.ro between February 22 and 29 through the CATI method (telephone interviews). A total of 1,100 people aged 18 and over have participated in the survey.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)