Profit of ING Bank Romania shrinks by 37% in 2020

ING Bank Romania's gross profit decreased in 2020 by 37% to RON 574 million (EUR 118 mln), while the bank's total revenues increased by 3% to RON 2.1 billion (EUR 430 mln). The loan portfolio increased by 3% to RON 28.7 bln (EUR 5.9 bln).

"2020 was a test of resilience for us and the entire banking industry," said Mihaela Bitu, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

The bank postponed the loan repayment for 32,000 vulnerable customers and offered personalized debt restructuring measures. It also approved loans worth RON 1.3 bln (EUR 260 mln) under the state-backed IMM Invest program.

"We started the year 2021 with positive premises and optimism, but there is uncertainty on multiple levels, which still requires prudent and responsible conduct," the bank's CEO added.

