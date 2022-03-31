Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

ING Romania implements flexible working schedule for its headquarters employees

31 March 2022
The employees working in the Bucharest headquarters of ING Bank Romania will go to the office one day per week on average, under the hybrid schedule implemented by the bank after the work-from-home model imposed by the pandemics.

This hybrid working schedule is supplemented by a new flexible working schedule announced for the bank's employees working in the Bucharest headquarters.

Namely, 300 of the bank's 2,300 employees opted for working nine hours per day during four days of the week in exchange for either half a day off per week or a day off every two weeks. The day off shouldn't necessarily be adjacent to the weekend.

"The programs that we have implemented or will implement are also exercises of honesty towards ourselves and our colleagues, about the needs we have, but also about communication between managers and their teams," said Richard de Graaf, HR manager of ING Bank Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

(Photo: Andreea Constantinescu/ Dreamstime)

