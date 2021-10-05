Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:40
Business

Romania’s industrial price inflation hits 15.9% YoY in August

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In August 2021, the industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) were up 1.5% from July 2021. The prices rose by 15.9% compared to August 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

Industrial price inflation accelerated from just under 14.0% in July and 11.9% in June. The industrial prices on the local market rose faster than the average by 17.4% YoY as of August versus 13.4% YoY advance of the prices of the industrial goods traded on foreign markets.

The key driver for the overall advance of the industrial prices was the 35.5% surge in the prices of the energy inputs (electricity, natural gas mainly).

The prices of the intermediary goods rose by 19.4% YoY as the higher energy prices are passing through towards the consumer prices. The headline inflation hit 5.3% YoY in August.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is holding a monetary board meeting on October 5 amid broad expectations for maintaining the refinancing rate at 1.25%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:40
Business

Romania’s industrial price inflation hits 15.9% YoY in August

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In August 2021, the industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) were up 1.5% from July 2021. The prices rose by 15.9% compared to August 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

Industrial price inflation accelerated from just under 14.0% in July and 11.9% in June. The industrial prices on the local market rose faster than the average by 17.4% YoY as of August versus 13.4% YoY advance of the prices of the industrial goods traded on foreign markets.

The key driver for the overall advance of the industrial prices was the 35.5% surge in the prices of the energy inputs (electricity, natural gas mainly).

The prices of the intermediary goods rose by 19.4% YoY as the higher energy prices are passing through towards the consumer prices. The headline inflation hit 5.3% YoY in August.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is holding a monetary board meeting on October 5 amid broad expectations for maintaining the refinancing rate at 1.25%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks