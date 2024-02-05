Industrial prices down 3.4% y/y in Romania in December

The overall prices of industrial production (domestic and foreign markets) decreased in December 2023 by 3.4% y/y, according to the data published by the statistics office INS. Compared to November, the prices edged down by 0.6%.

The prices in the manufacturing industry slightly became cheaper, by 0.22%, in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.56% compared to November 2023. In this category, the prices of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations surged by 21.63% y/y.

At the same time, the prices of chemical products contracted by 18.08% y/y.

The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning became cheaper by 8.53% in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.75% compared to November 2023.

Water distribution, sanitation, waste management, and decontamination activities increased in price by 17.5% in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.75% compared to November 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)