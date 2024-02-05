Macro

Industrial prices down 3.4% y/y in Romania in December

05 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The overall prices of industrial production (domestic and foreign markets) decreased in December 2023 by 3.4% y/y, according to the data published by the statistics office INS. Compared to November, the prices edged down by 0.6%.

The prices in the manufacturing industry slightly became cheaper, by 0.22%, in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.56% compared to November 2023. In this category, the prices of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations surged by 21.63% y/y.

At the same time, the prices of chemical products contracted by 18.08% y/y.

The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning became cheaper by 8.53% in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.75% compared to November 2023.

Water distribution, sanitation, waste management, and decontamination activities increased in price by 17.5% in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.75% compared to November 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Industrial prices down 3.4% y/y in Romania in December

05 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The overall prices of industrial production (domestic and foreign markets) decreased in December 2023 by 3.4% y/y, according to the data published by the statistics office INS. Compared to November, the prices edged down by 0.6%.

The prices in the manufacturing industry slightly became cheaper, by 0.22%, in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.56% compared to November 2023. In this category, the prices of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations surged by 21.63% y/y.

At the same time, the prices of chemical products contracted by 18.08% y/y.

The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning became cheaper by 8.53% in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.75% compared to November 2023.

Water distribution, sanitation, waste management, and decontamination activities increased in price by 17.5% in December 2023 compared to December 2022 and by 0.75% compared to November 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years