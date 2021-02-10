7-ha industrial platform in central Romania up for sale

Austin Meats, a company operating in the field of agribusiness, has put up for sale its Ucea Industrial platform in Brasov county, central Romania. The platform comprises 73,605 sqm of land and some constructions.

The property is split into four plots, and its buildings include a slaughterhouse, a meat processing plant, production halls, warehouses, a mechanical workshop, administrative spaces, and a biogas plant, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Located halfway between Sibiu and Brasov, the property has direct access to the European Road E68 (DN1), providing easy logistical access for business.

The industrial platform offers the opportunity to develop a project with multiple destinations in agribusiness, but the buyer can also convert it into a logistics complex with refrigerated or mixed storage spaces, the seller argues.

