400,000 sqm of industrial & logistics space delivered this year in Romania

Romania saw over 100,000 sqm of industrial and logistics space delivered in the first six months of this year. It will get another 350,000 sqm by the end of the year, according to a CBRE Romania report.

Logistics companies were responsible for 43% of the industrial space rented out during this period. By comparison, companies active in retail had a 27% share. Courier and distribution companies also rented out industrial spaces.

The industrial projects market will absorb up to 300,000 sqm of projects by the end of this year. Most of them are already pre-leased or developed under the BTS (Build to Suit) system. The majority of these projects are in Bucharest and in the surroundings.

