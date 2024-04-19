Society

Income discrepancy in Romania is third-widest among EU Member States

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania registers one of the widest gaps in the EU between high and low incomes among the population: the average income of the richest 10% of Romanians (tenth decile) is 4.88 times higher than that of the poorest 10% (first decile), according to Eurostat data from 2022 compiled by Friedrich Ebert Foundation. The gap slightly narrowed from 6.5x in 2015.

For comparison, this ratio was 3.6x in the European Union in 2022.

Bulgaria shows the widest discrepancy (5.5x), while Letonia (4.9x) is close to Romania in this regard.

At the opposite pole, the smallest gaps between the highest and lowest incomes among the population (below 3) are recorded in Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Finland.

Between 2010 and 2015, the income gap in Romania increased from 5.2 to 6.5. After 2015, the trend was downward, with the lowest incomes growing faster than the highest, but nevertheless, the country continues to register among the largest income gaps in the EU.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Income discrepancy in Romania is third-widest among EU Member States

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania registers one of the widest gaps in the EU between high and low incomes among the population: the average income of the richest 10% of Romanians (tenth decile) is 4.88 times higher than that of the poorest 10% (first decile), according to Eurostat data from 2022 compiled by Friedrich Ebert Foundation. The gap slightly narrowed from 6.5x in 2015.

For comparison, this ratio was 3.6x in the European Union in 2022.

Bulgaria shows the widest discrepancy (5.5x), while Letonia (4.9x) is close to Romania in this regard.

At the opposite pole, the smallest gaps between the highest and lowest incomes among the population (below 3) are recorded in Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Finland.

Between 2010 and 2015, the income gap in Romania increased from 5.2 to 6.5. After 2015, the trend was downward, with the lowest incomes growing faster than the highest, but nevertheless, the country continues to register among the largest income gaps in the EU.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2024
Culture
Salvator Rosa painting stolen from Oxford, recovered in Romania and returned to the UK
19 April 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Palm Sunday and Easter fairs
19 April 2024
Culture
Venice Biennale 2024: Romanian pavilion opens with Șerban Savu’s exhibition What Work Is
18 April 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Premier Energy announces intention to launch EUR 125 mln IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18 April 2024
Startup
Startup co-founded by Romanian targets EUR 7 mln to advance hyperloop technology for high-speed transportation
18 April 2024
Defense
Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center
18 April 2024
Transport
Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar
18 April 2024
Energy
Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead