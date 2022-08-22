Tenth edition of the National Improvisation Festival kicks off in Bucharest on September 15

The 10th edition of "Festivalul Național de Improvizație" (National Improvisation Festival) is set to take place between September 15 and September 18, 2022, at Recul performing arts theatre in Bucharest. The four-day event invites six trainers and over 40 experienced improvisers throughout its six shows - a heaven for any aspiring performing art students and enthusiasts.

Three main performances will take place: "ImproJam" (in Romanian) at 19.00 on the first day, an explosive show for those who seek to express themselves, "Tocănița de idei" (The stew of ideas), led by Doina Antohi, is an open space for parallel stories, and "Stuck in the middle" with guest star Joe Bill puts his improv-acting skill to a test in front of five other Romanian improvisers - a one-of-a-kind experience to learn.

Additionally, other programs will be scheduled as follows: Scene Brain/ Game Brain (September 16, between 14:00-17:00), The First 30 Seconds (September 17, between 14: 00 - 17:00), Organic Longform Basics (September 18, 10:00 - 13:00) and Story Chain (September 18, 14:00 - 17:00). The workshop given by the Irish improviser Orla McGovern, Stories from the heart, will take place on September 17, between 14:00 and 17:00).

Tickets are on sale on Eventbook.ro for RON 200 (EUR 41), giving unique all-in access to all nine shows scheduled. Further details can be found on Improfest official website here.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Impro Facebook page)