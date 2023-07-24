Real Estate

Developer Impact announces 1,000-apartment project in Iasi

24 July 2023

Developer Impact Contractor & Developer said it has the construction permit for 1,000 apartments in the Greenfield Copou residential project in Iasi, a project with an estimated market value of EUR 175 mln.

The Greenfield Copou residential complex will be located in a unique area of Iasi, with a strong cultural charge, Copou Hill, with panoramic views over the botanical garden and the city.

Developed on an area of 50,263 square meters, the project will include 1,062 apartments located in 26 buildings with a low height regime, with a maximum of 5 floors and two basements.

It will also have 1,083 underground and aboveground parking spaces, more than 15,000 square meters of parks and green spaces, kindergarten, after-school, 3,000 square meters of commercial spaces and services, a wellness centre with fitness room, swimming pool and spa.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Impactsa.ro)

Real Estate

