Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:31
Real Estate

Romania’s biggest real estate portal suffers major data breach

09 February 2021
The largest real estate portal in Romania, Imobiliare.ro, has suffered a data breach that could potentially affect its entire client database, reports Website Planet quoted by Profit.ro.

It remains unknown whether the company's client information fell into nefarious hands, but the company's bucket was found to be exposed, without password protection or encryption.

The exposed data was stored within 35,738 .PDF and 165,316 .JPG files, which included Personal Identifying Information (PII) such as full names, phone numbers, home address, emails, CNP (social security), and personal signatures.

The breach exposed more than 200,000 records, but the precise number of people affected by the breach remains unknown. The full report is available here.

The company that operates the real estate website confirmed that "in January 2021, we detected a potential vulnerability in our internal data storage systems. Our company promptly launched an internal investigation. The vulnerability was quickly remedied. Internal investigations regarding potential causes and consequences continue."

Normal
