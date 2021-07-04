ILO unemployment in Romania is nearly double the registered jobless rate

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment rate rose 0.1pp points in February to 5.7% from 5.6% the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on April 6.

The ILO rate is 2.4pp higher than the registered unemployment rate in the same month of the year.

ILO jobless data for January and February is compiled based on revised methodology hence is not compatible with the figures released last year until revised data is provided, INS stated. The active population estimates were revised in line with the European Union’s methodology, the statistics office explained.

The number of unemployed people aged 15-74 estimated for February 2021 was 478,000 people, up from the previous month (474,000 people), Economica.net reported.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.6% for February 2021. The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represents 75.8% of the total unemployed population estimated for February 2021.

The registered unemployment rate in Romania was 3.35% at the end of February, 0.01pp higher than the previous month and 0.42 pp higher than twelve months earlier, according to a statement from the national employment bureau (ANOFM), released on Wednesday, March 31.

There were 293,461 registered jobless people in Romania at the end of February 2021, 1,245 more than at the end of the previous month.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)