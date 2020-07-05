Romanian Cultural Institute in London offers free Romanian classes online

The Romanian Cultural Institute in London is offering a free three-month Romanian-language course for both adults and children. The course is available online.

The course is taught in Romanian and English with coverage of the four skills of speaking, listening, reading and writing, and a balance between communicative activities, structure practice, and grammar.

Three groups are available at the moment: for children aged 5 to 10 years old with little or no knowledge of the language; adults with little or no previous knowledge of Romanian; and adults with pre-intermediate/intermediate levels of Romanian.

The deadline to sign up for the classes is May 10. Further details are available here.

(Photo: Lyudmila Spot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]