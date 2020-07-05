Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:23
Culture
Romanian Cultural Institute in London offers free Romanian classes online
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Cultural Institute in London is offering a free three-month Romanian-language course for both adults and children. The course is available online.

The course is taught in Romanian and English with coverage of the four skills of speaking, listening, reading and writing, and a balance between communicative activities, structure practice, and grammar.

Three groups are available at the moment: for children aged 5 to 10 years old with little or no knowledge of the language; adults with little or no previous knowledge of Romanian; and adults with pre-intermediate/intermediate levels of Romanian.

The deadline to sign up for the classes is May 10. Further details are available here.

(Photo: Lyudmila Spot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:23
Culture
Romanian Cultural Institute in London offers free Romanian classes online
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Cultural Institute in London is offering a free three-month Romanian-language course for both adults and children. The course is available online.

The course is taught in Romanian and English with coverage of the four skills of speaking, listening, reading and writing, and a balance between communicative activities, structure practice, and grammar.

Three groups are available at the moment: for children aged 5 to 10 years old with little or no knowledge of the language; adults with little or no previous knowledge of Romanian; and adults with pre-intermediate/intermediate levels of Romanian.

The deadline to sign up for the classes is May 10. Further details are available here.

(Photo: Lyudmila Spot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt