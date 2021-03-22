Romania’s FinMin borrows EUR 100 mln for “safe, inclusive and sustainable” schools

Romania's Finance Ministry has signed the contract for a EUR 100 million loan from the International Bank Reconstruction and Development (part of the World Bank group) to modernize 70 local schools, under the project dubbed "Safer, inclusive and sustainable schools", announced minister Alexandru Nazare, Economica.net reported.

The schools will be selected from the areas exposed to seismic activity, and part of them will be in Bucharest and surrounding areas - a region that is no longer eligible for funds from the European Union given its high GDP per capita level.

The school selection will consider their exposure to natural risks, the presence of groups at risk in the region, and the demography's dynamics.

The loan can be drawn by June 2027. The money will be used to support pupils' transport, refurbish the schools and "invest in smart classrooms," but also "softer" components such as information and training activities.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

