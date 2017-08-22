Polish group opens new hotel in Northern Bucharest

Polish hotel group Orbis Group, the Eastern-European partner of the French group AccorHotels, will open a new ibis Styles hotel in Northern Bucharest in mid-2018.

Orbis has signed a management contract with the local company Constructii Erbasu.

The Erbasu hotel in Bucharest will become the ibis Styles hotel in one year. The hotel will have 96 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and a conference room.

Orbis currently manages seven hotels in the local market. A three-star ibis Styles hotel in Arad will open in October. The hotel is owned by a family of local investors and operated by Orbis.

