24 °C
Bucharest
Aug 22, 16:28

Polish group opens new hotel in Northern Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Polish hotel group Orbis Group, the Eastern-European partner of the French group AccorHotels, will open a new ibis Styles hotel in Northern Bucharest in mid-2018.

Orbis has signed a management contract with the local company Constructii Erbasu.

The Erbasu hotel in Bucharest will become the ibis Styles hotel in one year. The hotel will have 96 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and a conference room.

Orbis currently manages seven hotels in the local market. A three-star ibis Styles hotel in Arad will open in October. The hotel is owned by a family of local investors and operated by Orbis.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list