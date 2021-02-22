Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:22
Business

Iasi Airport in eastern Romania to be expanded under EUR 75 mln project

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Iasi County Council in eastern Romania will apply for financing from the European Union’s budget for a EUR 75 million project aimed at doubling the capacity of the Airport by 2023.

“It is going to be a completely new airport,” promised the head of the County Council, Costel Alexe, Economica.net reported.

The project envisages the expansion of the airport’s runway and passenger terminals, the construction of new access roads to ensure the connection of the airport with the city and the surrounding areas. The car parking capacity will increase and cargo facilities will be developed.

“Until we manage to connect Iasi and the region of Moldova to the west of the country and to the west of Europe by highways, Iasi International Airport will serve as the main communication gate," Alexe explained.

He also announced that discussions will be held with representatives of several airlines for opening new routes to increase traffic.

"By the end of 2023, we will have a new airport that will process twice the number of passengers that today Iasi International Airport can process through terminals 2 and 3," Alexe said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:22
Business

Iasi Airport in eastern Romania to be expanded under EUR 75 mln project

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Iasi County Council in eastern Romania will apply for financing from the European Union’s budget for a EUR 75 million project aimed at doubling the capacity of the Airport by 2023.

“It is going to be a completely new airport,” promised the head of the County Council, Costel Alexe, Economica.net reported.

The project envisages the expansion of the airport’s runway and passenger terminals, the construction of new access roads to ensure the connection of the airport with the city and the surrounding areas. The car parking capacity will increase and cargo facilities will be developed.

“Until we manage to connect Iasi and the region of Moldova to the west of the country and to the west of Europe by highways, Iasi International Airport will serve as the main communication gate," Alexe explained.

He also announced that discussions will be held with representatives of several airlines for opening new routes to increase traffic.

"By the end of 2023, we will have a new airport that will process twice the number of passengers that today Iasi International Airport can process through terminals 2 and 3," Alexe said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments