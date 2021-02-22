Iasi Airport in eastern Romania to be expanded under EUR 75 mln project

The Iasi County Council in eastern Romania will apply for financing from the European Union’s budget for a EUR 75 million project aimed at doubling the capacity of the Airport by 2023.

“It is going to be a completely new airport,” promised the head of the County Council, Costel Alexe, Economica.net reported.

The project envisages the expansion of the airport’s runway and passenger terminals, the construction of new access roads to ensure the connection of the airport with the city and the surrounding areas. The car parking capacity will increase and cargo facilities will be developed.

“Until we manage to connect Iasi and the region of Moldova to the west of the country and to the west of Europe by highways, Iasi International Airport will serve as the main communication gate," Alexe explained.

He also announced that discussions will be held with representatives of several airlines for opening new routes to increase traffic.

"By the end of 2023, we will have a new airport that will process twice the number of passengers that today Iasi International Airport can process through terminals 2 and 3," Alexe said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)