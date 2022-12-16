Romanian football prodigy Ianis Hagi renews contract with Scottish side Rangers FC, valid until 2026

Rangers FC attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has renewed his stay with Scottish giant Glasgow Rangers FC until 2026. The Romanian hasn’t played a single league game since January this year due to knee surgery but is expected to make his return at Ibrox Stadium this year.

Manager Michael Beale has hinted his faith in the Romanian by granting him a 4-year contract despite the injury, giving him an attacking depth alongside 18-year-old Leon King.

“The history that this club has pushes you every single day on the pitch and off the pitch to be a better player and a better person,” says the number-7 bearer.

“I like to think I have left something behind me, and I have given really good memories to the fans, but I still feel like I haven't done everything that I want. I still have a lot of things to show and give to this amazing group of people in Rangers as well as the fans, I just can't wait until I'm back,” he adds.

The Romanian football prodigy climbed through the ranks at his father Gheorghe Hagi’s club Viitorul Constanța (now merged with Farul Constanța) and was nominated for the European Golden Boy award twice.

He joined the Scottish club on loan in January 2020 from Belgian side Genk and made an instant impact. His move was made permanent in the summer of that year with a transfer fee of EUR 4.5 million, recording a total of 36 goal/assist contributions in 85 caps in all competitions until the current season.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glasgow Rangers/Facebook)