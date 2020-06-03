Romanian restaurant reservations platform seeks financing on equity crowdfunding platform

Ialoc.ro, the biggest online reservations platform by number of restaurants enrolled and users, is looking to raise EUR 286,000 in a new financing round.

Local venture capital fund GapMinder will lead the financing round and will consolidate on its initial investment in this platform, made two years ago, Wall-street.ro reported. Small investors can also contribute with EUR 80,000 through the local equity crowdfunding platform Seedblink.

This financing will help ialoc.ro diversify the offer and move from a “B2B” model to a “B2B2C” model, in which the final consumers benefit directly from its innovative products.

“The mission of ialoc.ro for the B2B market is to increase the revenues of the partner restaurants by up to 30%, and for the B2C market - to become the central point to which final consumers refer when they want to go out. In the medium term, we aim to we double the number of active users by retaining them and implementing the gamification mechanisms, meant to help the users reduce search and selection efforts,” said Cosmin Magureanu, founder and general manager ialoc.ro.

