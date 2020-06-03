Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 08:24
Business
Romanian restaurant reservations platform seeks financing on equity crowdfunding platform
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ialoc.ro, the biggest online reservations platform by number of restaurants enrolled and users, is looking to raise EUR 286,000 in a new financing round.

Local venture capital fund GapMinder will lead the financing round and will consolidate on its initial investment in this platform, made two years ago, Wall-street.ro reported. Small investors can also contribute with EUR 80,000 through the local equity crowdfunding platform Seedblink.

This financing will help ialoc.ro diversify the offer and move from a “B2B” model to a “B2B2C” model, in which the final consumers benefit directly from its innovative products.

“The mission of ialoc.ro for the B2B market is to increase the revenues of the partner restaurants by up to 30%, and for the B2C market - to become the central point to which final consumers refer when they want to go out. In the medium term, we aim to we double the number of active users by retaining them and implementing the gamification mechanisms, meant to help the users reduce search and selection efforts,” said Cosmin Magureanu, founder and general manager ialoc.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 08:24
Business
Romanian restaurant reservations platform seeks financing on equity crowdfunding platform
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ialoc.ro, the biggest online reservations platform by number of restaurants enrolled and users, is looking to raise EUR 286,000 in a new financing round.

Local venture capital fund GapMinder will lead the financing round and will consolidate on its initial investment in this platform, made two years ago, Wall-street.ro reported. Small investors can also contribute with EUR 80,000 through the local equity crowdfunding platform Seedblink.

This financing will help ialoc.ro diversify the offer and move from a “B2B” model to a “B2B2C” model, in which the final consumers benefit directly from its innovative products.

“The mission of ialoc.ro for the B2B market is to increase the revenues of the partner restaurants by up to 30%, and for the B2C market - to become the central point to which final consumers refer when they want to go out. In the medium term, we aim to we double the number of active users by retaining them and implementing the gamification mechanisms, meant to help the users reduce search and selection efforts,” said Cosmin Magureanu, founder and general manager ialoc.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest
03 March 2020
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils its first electric model, "Europe's most affordable all-electric car"
03 March 2020
Nature
World Wildlife Day: Wild animals still roam in Romania’s forests
02 March 2020
Entertainment
“Alcohol You”, Romania’s song for Eurovision 2020 contest in Rotterdam
01 March 2020
Culture
Romanian filmmaker wins Best Director in Berlinale 2020 Encounters section

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40