Nine hydropower plants and a PV park among Romania's key strategic targets

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance adopted by the Government almost a year ago, by which a number of 9 hydropower projects and one photovoltaic park of Hidroelectrica, as well as the project of the new gas plant in Iernut of Romgaz, were declared vital for national security by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT).

As a result, the projects were exempted from the environmental impact assessment, as well as from the ban on reducing the National Forestry Fund provided by the Forestry Code, Profit.ro reported.

In addition, Hidroelectrica's project to build one of the largest photovoltaic parks in Europe will benefit from the recent amendment to the Land Fund Law, according to which investment objectives of national interest specific to the production of electricity from renewable sources can be developed on agricultural land larger than 50 hectares.

Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance (OUG) 175/2022 after the Constitutional Court rejected the appeal of unconstitutionality by the Ombudsman.

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)