Energy

Nine hydropower plants and a PV park among Romania's key strategic targets

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance adopted by the Government almost a year ago, by which a number of 9 hydropower projects and one photovoltaic park of Hidroelectrica, as well as the project of the new gas plant in Iernut of Romgaz, were declared vital for national security by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT).

As a result, the projects were exempted from the environmental impact assessment, as well as from the ban on reducing the National Forestry Fund provided by the Forestry Code, Profit.ro reported.

In addition, Hidroelectrica's project to build one of the largest photovoltaic parks in Europe will benefit from the recent amendment to the Land Fund Law, according to which investment objectives of national interest specific to the production of electricity from renewable sources can be developed on agricultural land larger than 50 hectares.

Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance (OUG) 175/2022 after the Constitutional Court rejected the appeal of unconstitutionality by the Ombudsman.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Nine hydropower plants and a PV park among Romania's key strategic targets

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance adopted by the Government almost a year ago, by which a number of 9 hydropower projects and one photovoltaic park of Hidroelectrica, as well as the project of the new gas plant in Iernut of Romgaz, were declared vital for national security by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT).

As a result, the projects were exempted from the environmental impact assessment, as well as from the ban on reducing the National Forestry Fund provided by the Forestry Code, Profit.ro reported.

In addition, Hidroelectrica's project to build one of the largest photovoltaic parks in Europe will benefit from the recent amendment to the Land Fund Law, according to which investment objectives of national interest specific to the production of electricity from renewable sources can be developed on agricultural land larger than 50 hectares.

Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance (OUG) 175/2022 after the Constitutional Court rejected the appeal of unconstitutionality by the Ombudsman.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest