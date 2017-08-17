People on a beach in Romania’s Eforie Nord seaside resort formed a human chain to save two sisters from drowning.

A man took his two daughters to the beach on Wednesday, August 16. At one moment, all three of them entered the water, but the two daughters couldn’t get back to the beach because of the big waves, reports local News.ro.

The girls’ father went back and alarmed the lifeguards and the other people on the beach. Dozens of people reacted and formed a human chain in the water to save the two sisters. Fortunately, the lifeguards managed to bring both of them back to the beach.

Lifeguards hoisted the red flag in Eforie Nord on Wednesday. This forbids swimming because of big waves and strong currents.

Irina Marica, [email protected]