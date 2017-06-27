A big fire started on Tuesday evening at a furniture warehouse in Balotesti, north of Bucharest, close to the Therme thermal spa complex. The flames spread over some 10,000 sqm of warehouses, according to the emergency situations inspectorate – ISU Bucuresti-Ilfov. The fire has made no victims so far.

Some 16 firetrucks and dozens of firefighters intervened to contain the fire, but they had a very difficult job as the fire spread from 3,000 sqm to some 10,000 sqm and several explosions occurred within the affected warehouses.

The smoke was visible from Bucharest’s Herastrau Park, some 17 kilometers away. The Environment Ministry has sent a team to collect samples and determine whether the smoke was dangerous for the people living in the area. So far, the authorities haven’t evicted anyone living around the burning warehouses but have advised people in the area to stay indoors, according to Mediafax. The closest houses are some 400 meters away.

(Photo and video source: Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă on Facebook)