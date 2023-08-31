How companies with social consciousness turn challenges of people with disabilities into superpowers

Partner Content

In recent decades, society has made considerable progress toward inclusion and diversity, and this progress is also seen in the professional environment. The integration of individuals with disabilities into the workforce is not only an ethical necessity but also a valuable opportunity for companies and their teams of employees. This brings multiple benefits, from enhancing creativity to improving organizational culture. Let us explore the strengths that these individuals bring, both for companies and for their teams of employees.

What superpowers can you, as an employer, find in a person with disabilities?

1. Diverse Thinking and Innovation: Individuals with disabilities bring unique perspectives and innovative thinking to a team. Their life experiences and diverse ways of approaching challenges can stimulate the development of innovative solutions.

2. Adaptation and Resilience Skills: Many individuals with disabilities have developed remarkable adaptability and resilience skills in the face of challenges. These qualities are extremely valuable in the business environment where changes are inevitable.

3. Creativity in Problem Solving: Often, individuals with disabilities must find inventive solutions to overcome daily life obstacles. This creativity can also be applied to resolving professional tasks.

4. Strong Work Ethic and Motivation: Individuals with disabilities often demonstrate extraordinary motivation to surpass their limits and achieve their goals. This work ethic can inspire the entire team.

5. Communication and Empathy Skills: Individuals with disabilities may possess heightened communication and empathy skills, contributing to improved relationships with clients and colleagues.

Companies Supporting Employment and Integration of Individuals with Disabilities

Companies that support the employment and integration of individuals with disabilities demonstrate a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion values. These organizations understand that every individual possesses a unique set of abilities and potential, regardless of their disabilities. By offering equal employment and development opportunities, these companies contribute to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities and build more empathic and innovative organizational cultures.

One such company is Issue Monitoring, established in 2015 based on social economy principles and the founder's experience in civil society. "From the beginning, we aimed to provide an inclusive environment for individuals from disadvantaged groups and to integrate their differences and strengths into a high-performing team willing to embrace diversity. The first person with a disability joined our legislative monitoring professionals' team two years ago. Since then, two more colleagues with disabilities have been hired to monitor, report, and analyze legislative information for over 45 companies working with us," said Octavian Radu Rusu, CEO of Issue Monitoring.

Recently, Issue Monitoring received the Protected Unit authorization, a recognition of efforts to provide a safe, comfortable, fair, and, of course, inclusive space for employees with disabilities. "When I applied for a job at Issue Monitoring, I knew from the beginning that it was a position intended for people with disabilities, and this information allowed me to be more relaxed, to focus on my professional abilities, and thus the stress of revealing my disability at the end of the interview was eliminated. Working in an authorized protected unit is different: you feel appreciated for who you are, and your professional skills are not overshadowed by the disability you have." - Nora, an employee with disabilities within the company.

Now, due to its latest status, the legislative monitoring platform also offers clients and partners the opportunity to engage in sustainable and socially impactful procurement contracts.

By promoting an inclusive work environment that respects diversity and understands individual needs, Protected Units build strong teams that are ready to face future challenges. Therefore, employing and integrating individuals with disabilities is not just a moral choice but also a smart strategy to shape the future of businesses towards a more balanced and prosperous direction.

*This is native content supported by Issue Monitoring.