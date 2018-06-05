25.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 05, 12:30

Romanian households may get state grants for solar panels

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Environment Fund Administration plans to carry out a project that will offer non-reimbursable financing to individuals who install photovoltaic panels at home to produce electricity, according to official sources cited by local Economica.net.

Up to 20,000 households may get financing through this program to install photovoltaic panels with a nominal capacity of 6 KW each. The grants for each household will be EUR 5,000, according to the same sources.

The support scheme should also be approved by the European Commission.

Households who install photovoltaic panels will be able to use the electricity for their own consumption and sell the rest.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now