Report: House prices increase faster in Bucharest than in Vienna, Paris

House prices in Bucharest recorded an annual growth of 7.1% in the first quarter of this year, rising faster than in other European capitals such as Vienna, Paris or Brussels, according to a Knight Frank report cited by local Economica.net.

The biggest rise in prices among European capitals was recorded in Berlin, 14.9%, followed by Budapest with an increase of 14.4% and Amsterdam with 11.9%.

The top ten is completed by Reykjavik – 11.8%, Dublin – 11.7%, Sofia – 11.3%, Madrid – 10.3%, Copenhagen – 10.1%, Zagreb – 9.8%, and Riga 8%.

Bucharest ranks 12th with an increase of 7.1%, ahead of other European capitals such as Paris – 3.7%, Vienna – 3.5%, Lisbon – 2.3%, and Brussels – 0.6%. Meanwhile, house prices decreased in Stockholm – down 0.1%, London – down 0.6%, and Rome – down 2.2%.

Irina Marica, [email protected]