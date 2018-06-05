Hourly labor costs in Romania, up 12.7% in the first quarter

The hourly labor costs in Romania, adjusted by the number of working days, recorded a 12.7% increase in the first quarter of 2018 versus the same period of last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Most sectors recorded increases in hourly labor costs, the highest being in the construction sector (19.1%), cultural and entertainment activities (14%), IT&C (13.9%), hotels and restaurants (13.3%) and real estate (13.1%). The mining industry is the only one that recorded a 5% drop in hourly labor costs compared to last year.

In the public sector, hourly labor costs went up by 23.6% in education, 18.6% in public administration and 14% in healthcare and social assistance.

When compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted hourly labor costs increased by 1.4% in the first quarter of this year.

