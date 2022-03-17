Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 11:00
CSR

Center for children with disabilities to be built in Iași

17 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hope and Homes for Children will build in Iași a center for children with mild, moderate and severe disabilities, the non-profit said. 

The center requires an investment of EUR 550,000, and gambling and betting company MaxBet will provide full funding for the construction and endowment of the center.

The center, with a capacity of 12 places, will offer integrated services and fixed-term recovery for children and young people aged 0 to 18, as well as counseling and guidance for their families. 

The Respiro Center will be built in a partnership with the Iași County Council and the social services (DGASPC Iași). The latter will provide the land but also the staff - specialists (physiotherapists, nurses, psychologists, social workers) as well as other support staff, education and supervision (nurses, educators, cooks).

At the center, children and young people with special needs will benefit from accommodation, meals, supervision and care by specialized staff, physical therapy, psychological counseling, occupational therapy, social work, speech therapy, socialization, education, empowerment/rehabilitation, recreation and emotional support. At the same time, the center will provide counseling, guidance and support for both parents and carers.

The center is to become operational in 2025. Over ten years, an estimated 3,000 children from Iași and neighboring counties and their parents will benefit from services aimed at preventing the institutionalization of children.

Once completed, the center will be donated and will enter the patrimony of the local partners. 

Currently, more than 3,300 children and young people with disabilities live in Iași county, according to data from the non-profit. Almost 500 of them are in foster care (relatives, foster carers or residential placement) and 2,800 with their biological families.

(Photo courtesy of Hopes and Homes)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 11:00
CSR

Center for children with disabilities to be built in Iași

17 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hope and Homes for Children will build in Iași a center for children with mild, moderate and severe disabilities, the non-profit said. 

The center requires an investment of EUR 550,000, and gambling and betting company MaxBet will provide full funding for the construction and endowment of the center.

The center, with a capacity of 12 places, will offer integrated services and fixed-term recovery for children and young people aged 0 to 18, as well as counseling and guidance for their families. 

The Respiro Center will be built in a partnership with the Iași County Council and the social services (DGASPC Iași). The latter will provide the land but also the staff - specialists (physiotherapists, nurses, psychologists, social workers) as well as other support staff, education and supervision (nurses, educators, cooks).

At the center, children and young people with special needs will benefit from accommodation, meals, supervision and care by specialized staff, physical therapy, psychological counseling, occupational therapy, social work, speech therapy, socialization, education, empowerment/rehabilitation, recreation and emotional support. At the same time, the center will provide counseling, guidance and support for both parents and carers.

The center is to become operational in 2025. Over ten years, an estimated 3,000 children from Iași and neighboring counties and their parents will benefit from services aimed at preventing the institutionalization of children.

Once completed, the center will be donated and will enter the patrimony of the local partners. 

Currently, more than 3,300 children and young people with disabilities live in Iași county, according to data from the non-profit. Almost 500 of them are in foster care (relatives, foster carers or residential placement) and 2,800 with their biological families.

(Photo courtesy of Hopes and Homes)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions