Center for children with disabilities to be built in Iași

Hope and Homes for Children will build in Iași a center for children with mild, moderate and severe disabilities, the non-profit said.

The center requires an investment of EUR 550,000, and gambling and betting company MaxBet will provide full funding for the construction and endowment of the center.

The center, with a capacity of 12 places, will offer integrated services and fixed-term recovery for children and young people aged 0 to 18, as well as counseling and guidance for their families.

The Respiro Center will be built in a partnership with the Iași County Council and the social services (DGASPC Iași). The latter will provide the land but also the staff - specialists (physiotherapists, nurses, psychologists, social workers) as well as other support staff, education and supervision (nurses, educators, cooks).

At the center, children and young people with special needs will benefit from accommodation, meals, supervision and care by specialized staff, physical therapy, psychological counseling, occupational therapy, social work, speech therapy, socialization, education, empowerment/rehabilitation, recreation and emotional support. At the same time, the center will provide counseling, guidance and support for both parents and carers.

The center is to become operational in 2025. Over ten years, an estimated 3,000 children from Iași and neighboring counties and their parents will benefit from services aimed at preventing the institutionalization of children.

Once completed, the center will be donated and will enter the patrimony of the local partners.

Currently, more than 3,300 children and young people with disabilities live in Iași county, according to data from the non-profit. Almost 500 of them are in foster care (relatives, foster carers or residential placement) and 2,800 with their biological families.

(Photo courtesy of Hopes and Homes)

