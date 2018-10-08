Hong Kong investors interested in Romanian IT sector

Investors from Hong Kong met on Friday, October 5, with representatives of the Bucharest Chamber of Trade and Industry – CCIB to find out more about the business environment in Romania.

They were mainly interested in the local IT sector, according to CCIB.

The Chinese delegation included investors in the IT and communications sector, logistics and urban planning, food and beverages industry and fiscal consultancy sector.

In the first seven months of this year, Romania’s trade with Hong Kong reached USD 86.8 million, USD 73.5 million of which were Romania’s exports to the Asian city, up 147% compared to the same period of 2017, according to CCIB.

