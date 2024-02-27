Homes for tomorrow: How residential projects can stay relevant for generations to come

Amidst the whirlwind of urban evolution, the quest for living spaces that cater to today’s needs but can also stand the test of time is a difficult one. Consumers are looking for homes that serve not just their needs but also those of future generations , especially in Romania where home ownership is important, and houses become part of the family heritage.

To answer this demand, developers must have a deep understanding of sustainable, communal, and adaptable living spaces that are designed not only to endure but to flourish over time. The housing trends of the future are already shaped by longer life expectancy, multi-generational living, an increase in number of single parents and people living alone, people socializing more to compensate for smaller family size, higher mobility as well as more people working at home, hence increasingly using the communal facilities.

While looking at future trends, developers must consider the past trends that no longer serve. Such as the situation in Romania’s capital, where the healthy balance between green and built spaces was lost during the construction boom in the Communist period, with its effects still visible and felt in the city today.

So new buildings take into account not only global recommendations but also the need to redefine urban spaces, with the use of sustainable materials, generous outdoor spaces, community and shared spaces, multifunctional spaces, low car traffic, and low-rise buildings, among others.

That’s what Prime Kapital did with Avalon Estate, a residential project built in Bucharest’s Pipera area.

Comfort and safety at the core of urban design

Urban architectural concepts are no longer just about erecting buildings; they have evolved to prioritize comfort and safety within a framework that offers greater accessibility. Residents enjoy the ease of location and access to essential services in Avalon Estate.

“As sustainability becomes a global call, we’ve designed Avalon Estate to embrace the benefits of a natural environment, transforming not only landscapes but lifestyles. The mix between urban apartments, Dutch–inspired townhouses and villas is integrated into a shared space with parks, gardens, and walking alleys,” said Prime Kapital’s representatives.

Redefining urban homes

For many city dwellers, condominiums have become synonymous with urban living, offering a spectrum of residential options from studios to expansive apartments. However, recent decades have seen a shift in this model. High-rise buildings with limited common areas no longer suffice for social interaction. “We went a different route, by harmonizing living spaces with the community, reflecting a modern reimagining of the condominium that places equal emphasis on private homes and shared social spaces. People re-discovered the need for a private or shared garden space close to home, where they can meet family, friends and neighbors. This may have been a response to the isolation of lockdown, but this trend is definitely here to stay” added Prime Kapital’s officials.

Reclaiming natural spaces in urban areas

The balance between built environments and natural spaces has been eroding over the years, particularly noticeable since the changes initiated in the communist era. Current global recommendations, along with legislative changes even in Romania, advocate for a redefinition of urban spaces. The emphasis is on projects that prioritize natural areas, zones for relaxation and socialization, and reducing car traffic.

Urban living concept

The new urban living concept that respects and realizes the principles of contemporary urban development avoids overcrowding, while dedicating ample space to relaxation amidst nature. “Low-rise buildings and a focus on green spaces and landscaping underscore the project's commitment to an enhanced living experience. This commitment to uniqueness is evident in every aspect, from the architecture designed by ADN BA to the landscaping by Beros Abdul+”.

Avalon Estate, located in the Northern part of Bucharest, close to the Pipera lake, allows its residents, homeowners or renters, easy access to the city’s business district, to the airport, to highways exiting Bucharest, as well as to the high-profile kindergartens and schools in North Bucharest. All the while, offering the benefits of garden living inside the capital city.

In a world where the future is often unpredictable, such residential projects offer a glimpse into a more sustainable, communal, and adaptable way of urban living. It stands as an archetype of how residential spaces can evolve, providing more than just shelter but a quality of life that resonates with the future aspirations of city dwellers everywhere.

In Avalon Estate, residents are living an unparalleled experience, benefiting from a modern Clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness room, 28,000 square meters of green spaces and promenades, extended car-free areas, and secured 24/7 access.

This is native content supported by Prime Kapital.