Romanian fund specialized in agriculture aims to raise EUR 6 mln

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian investment fund that specializes in agriculture, aims to raise EUR 6 million through a private placement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, between December 18 and December 20. Investors participating in this operation will get 45% of the fund’s shares in exchange for the EUR 6 million.

The fund will invest in farmland, aiming to reach a portfolio of over 25,000 hectares. The fund’s founders say investors should expect yields in amount of 12%-13% per year from the crops, plus some 6% generated by the rising land price, according to Economica.net.

Among the first key investors who have already placed money in this fund, are Sacha Dragic, the founder of gambling chain Superbet, Cornel Popa, founding partner of local law firm Țuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii, and Claudia Badiu, the owner of the tour company Paloma Tours, Profit.ro informed.

Liviu Zăgan, CEO of Holde Agri and coordinator of the project, describes the company as an alternative for Romanians who consider purchasing a studio to rent it and gain additional revenues.

"Just as safe and tangible [as a studio]," he described his investment option, adding that the yield should be even higher than in the case of real estate properties.

