Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romanian fund specialized in agriculture aims to raise EUR 6 mln
19 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian investment fund that specializes in agriculture, aims to raise EUR 6 million through a private placement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, between December 18 and December 20. Investors participating in this operation will get 45% of the fund’s shares in exchange for the EUR 6 million.

The fund will invest in farmland, aiming to reach a portfolio of over 25,000 hectares. The fund’s founders say investors should expect yields in amount of 12%-13% per year from the crops, plus some 6% generated by the rising land price, according to Economica.net.

Among the first key investors who have already placed money in this fund, are Sacha Dragic, the founder of gambling chain Superbet, Cornel Popa, founding partner of local law firm Țuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii, and Claudia Badiu, the owner of the tour company Paloma Tours, Profit.ro informed.

Liviu Zăgan, CEO of Holde Agri and coordinator of the project, describes the company as an alternative for Romanians who consider purchasing a studio to rent it and gain additional revenues.

"Just as safe and tangible [as a studio]," he described his investment option, adding that the yield should be even higher than in the case of real estate properties.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romanian fund specialized in agriculture aims to raise EUR 6 mln
19 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian investment fund that specializes in agriculture, aims to raise EUR 6 million through a private placement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, between December 18 and December 20. Investors participating in this operation will get 45% of the fund’s shares in exchange for the EUR 6 million.

The fund will invest in farmland, aiming to reach a portfolio of over 25,000 hectares. The fund’s founders say investors should expect yields in amount of 12%-13% per year from the crops, plus some 6% generated by the rising land price, according to Economica.net.

Among the first key investors who have already placed money in this fund, are Sacha Dragic, the founder of gambling chain Superbet, Cornel Popa, founding partner of local law firm Țuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii, and Claudia Badiu, the owner of the tour company Paloma Tours, Profit.ro informed.

Liviu Zăgan, CEO of Holde Agri and coordinator of the project, describes the company as an alternative for Romanians who consider purchasing a studio to rent it and gain additional revenues.

"Just as safe and tangible [as a studio]," he described his investment option, adding that the yield should be even higher than in the case of real estate properties.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40