High demand for IT specialists in Romania

The number of hiring offers on one of the biggest online recruiting platforms in Romania reached 11,400 in January this year up from 7.650 in the same month of last year.

IT, sales, and retail are the sectors where the demand for new candidates in the highest.

The number of hiring offers for programmers and software developers reached over 2,500. Local companies are also looking for some 1,950 IT managers.

The competition for IT specialists has increased in recent years and local companies find it more and more difficult to recruit programmers as big international companies have absorbed most of the specialists on the market. Salaries in the IT sector are also among the highest in Romania.

Companies in the retail and trade sector also have many open positions for commercial workers (652 offers) and sales agents (451). The demand is also high for accountants (458 ads), drivers (484), assistant managers (481), and construction engineers (330).

Most of the jobs offers are in Bucharest, over 6,000, followed by Timisoara (2,060), Cluj-Napoca (2,008), Brasov (1,476), and Iasi (1,436), according to the data provided by local online recruiting platform Besjobs.eu.

