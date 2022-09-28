Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica puts on hold bid for electricity supplier CEZ Vanzare

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Plans of Romania's largest electricity producer, state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, to take over the electricity supply firm CEZ Vanzare "turned uncertain" after it was "put on hold," according to Ziarul Financiar daily, quoting unspecified members of the Supervisory Board.

The Australian investment fund reportedly plans to divest the supply firm and keep the other assets taken over from CEZ at the end of 2020.

Hidroelectrica's Supervisory Board cleared the company's bid for the electricity distribution firm, according to the half-year report, subject to shareholder meeting approval.

In the first half of the year, the Supervisory Board approved "the financial statements for 2021and Hidroelectrica's bid along the acquisition procedures for CEZ Vanzare," according to the report quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the end of 2020, MIRA took over CEZ Vanzare and other assets, including a distribution network in the southern part of the country, a wind farm in Dobrogea and micro hydro plants in Carasi county, from Czech utility group CEZ in a transaction worth RON 4.7 bln (EUR 1 bln). MIRA evaluated CEZ Vanzare at the time it took it over at EUR 15 mln. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica puts on hold bid for electricity supplier CEZ Vanzare

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Plans of Romania's largest electricity producer, state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, to take over the electricity supply firm CEZ Vanzare "turned uncertain" after it was "put on hold," according to Ziarul Financiar daily, quoting unspecified members of the Supervisory Board.

The Australian investment fund reportedly plans to divest the supply firm and keep the other assets taken over from CEZ at the end of 2020.

Hidroelectrica's Supervisory Board cleared the company's bid for the electricity distribution firm, according to the half-year report, subject to shareholder meeting approval.

In the first half of the year, the Supervisory Board approved "the financial statements for 2021and Hidroelectrica's bid along the acquisition procedures for CEZ Vanzare," according to the report quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the end of 2020, MIRA took over CEZ Vanzare and other assets, including a distribution network in the southern part of the country, a wind farm in Dobrogea and micro hydro plants in Carasi county, from Czech utility group CEZ in a transaction worth RON 4.7 bln (EUR 1 bln). MIRA evaluated CEZ Vanzare at the time it took it over at EUR 15 mln. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca