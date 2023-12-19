Real Estate

Cluj Napoca developer Hexagon plans EUR 300 mn mixed-use project

19 December 2023

Cluj Napoca real estate developer Hexagon, controlled by Florin Maris, has purchased a 7-ha industrial platform, Tehnofrig, near the Carbochin platform, where Iulius Group already plans for a mixed-use project.

“This transaction represents a landmark moment both for Hexagon and for the real estate market as a whole, for which we want to send a signal of stability and resilience, suggesting the potential for transactions at a time when most players stop developments due to the unpredictability of the authorities and the financial context, the real estate sector constantly adapting to changes in the market,” Maris said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The two investments are expected to create a new complex urban structure. Hexagon plans to include a Lidl discount supermarket and schools as part of its project, while DIY chain Dedeman already has a store in the area.

(Photo: Yunkiphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

