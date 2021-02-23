Romanian chocolaterie Heidi opens store on Vienna’s main shopping street

The Romanian chocolate brand Heidi, created in Bucharest by local entrepreneurs and now owned by the Austrian Meinl family through the investment vehicle Kex Confectionery, has opened a store in downtown Vienna, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Heidi is going international! Heidi's first store is located on Mariahilfer Strasse, the longest shopping street in Europe, which receives over 17 million visitors annually," says Peter Mueller, CEO of Heidi Chocolat.

In total, the company's products are sold in 50 markets, but not with its own stores.

The producer is the largest Romanian chocolate exporter and one of the largest players in the local chocolate market.

"In the medium term, we aim to open new stores in Romania, Austria and other cities in Central and Eastern Europe. We already have our first Heidi ChocoWorld in Pantelimon, a unit next to the factory. We also opened a "shop in shop" in Baneasa (north of Bucharest). We validate various ideas and concepts," Mueller said.

Heidi Chocolat had a turnover of RON 102 mln (EUR 21 mln) in 2019, according to the latest public data.

