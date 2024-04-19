Heberger Romania relocates headquarters to Pipera Eins, the new residential project in northern Bucharest

News from Companies

Heberger Romania proudly announces the relocation of its headquarters to Pipera Eins, the residential project the company developed and built in Northern Bucharest, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to excellence. Pipera Eins, a showcase of the highest German standards in residential construction, now serves as both a testament to Heberger's dedication and a symbol of innovation and sustainability in Bucharest's real estate landscape.

Nestled strategically in the prestigious educational district of northern Bucharest, Pipera Eins offers residents a premium and easily accessible environment. The development embodies a commitment to sustainability and advanced living through the incorporation of state-of-the-art systems, including underground heat pumps and solar panels. These technologies not only ensure high efficiency but also significantly reduce operational costs, aligning with Heberger's dedication to sustainable living practices.

Within the building, residents will find a range of amenities designed to enhance their living experience. From the convenience of underground parking to the comfort provided by fan coil cooling and underfloor heating, every detail has been carefully considered. The generous parking spaces, both outdoor and underground, ensure convenience for residents and guests alike, while spacious unit ceilings reaching 2.7 meters create undeniable living space.

Externally, the building reflects refinement and durability with materials such as Swisspearl Zenor Fibercement and Fundermax HPL facade, Aluprof aluminum joinery, and Cortizo glass balustrades. Meanwhile, balconies feature floating flooring covered with large-sized tiles, and German entrance doors equipped with concealed hinges and high sound insulation ensuring security and tranquility.

Indoors, residents can expect nothing less than premium quality, with Grohe faucets, Geberit sanitaryware, HARO oak wood flooring, touch-sensitive switches, Schindler lifts, and German interior doors by Prum completing the refined living picture.

As both developer and constructor, Heberger leaves nothing to chance in ensuring the highest quality execution and materials. Every aspect of Pipera Eins is meticulously crafted to offer a lifestyle defined by purpose, comfort, and harmony in this refined residential space.

Pipera Eins, developed and built by Heberger Romania, represents a paradigm of the future in residential construction, focusing on sustainability and cutting-edge technology to create an innovative and future-proof living environment. Here are some key aspects that define this groundbreaking project:

Sustainability at the Core: Pipera Eins places a special emphasis on sustainability, with every aspect of construction strategically designed to minimize environmental impact. From the use of eco-friendly materials to the implementation of renewable energy systems, the project is committed to providing comfortable and environmentally responsible living.

Cutting-edge Technology for Maximum Efficiency: Integrating state-of-the-art technologies such as ground-source heat pumps and solar panels, Pipera Eins ensures superior energy efficiency and reduced operational costs. These innovations not only reduce carbon footprint but also provide a comfortable and healthy environment for residents.

Future-oriented Design: With modern and intelligent design, Pipera Eins offers spacious, bright, and well-planned apartments designed to meet the needs and requirements of today and tomorrow. Every detail is carefully designed to ensure functionality, comfort, and aesthetics, transforming Pipera Eins into a top destination for those seeking a modern and sustainable lifestyle.

Pipera Eins represents the future of residential living, an innovative project that redefines urban living standards. Experience the unique lifestyle offered by this next-generation residential complex and get ready to embark on a brighter and more sustainable future.

About Heberger Romania

Heberger Romania is renowned for its tradition of quality and German precision. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Heberger Romania builds the future with passion and perfection, offering trusted partnerships in successful construction endeavors.

