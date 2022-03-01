Health minister proposes easing COVID-19 restrictions in Romania

Health minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Tuesday, March 1, that the ministry he leads proposed to the government several measures aimed at easing the COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Among them, the proposal to end the outdoor mask requirement and drop the use of COVID certificates in restaurants or shopping malls.

Minister Rafila believes the country can begin easing the restrictions, as the COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining.

“We estimate that in a week or two, we will reach less than 1,000 cases a day,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

According to the official March 1 data, Romania reported 8,462 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the health minister’s proposals, the digital COVID-19 certificate would no longer be required to enter shopping malls, public institutions, restaurants, or hotels, and the cinemas, performance halls, or gyms would be able to operate at half capacity. Private events could also be organized with up to 200 people.

Moreover, the Health Ministry also proposed the government to end the outdoor mask requirement. However, the masks will remain mandatory in enclosed public spaces and recommended in crowded public spaces.

Other measures, such as the quarantine requirement for arrivals from high-risk countries, will be kept for the moment. Also, the bars and clubs will remain closed.

The health minister’s proposals are to be analyzed by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

Alexandru Rafila previously said that Romania could begin easing the restrictions in March.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)