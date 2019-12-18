Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 13:28
Social
Health minister: 25,000 doctors left Romania in the last ten years
18 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 25,000 doctors left the Romanian healthcare system in the last ten years, and increasing the salaries in this sector was not the best solution for bringing them back, health minister Victor Costache said on Tuesday, December 17.

Costache believes that better working conditions would make the doctors want to return to Romania.

“About 25,000 doctors with varying degrees of training have left Romania in the last ten years and, as you can clearly see, the simple increase of salaries was not the solution to bring our doctors back, and so we have to work, first and foremost, on working conditions in hospitals. We need to raise our infrastructure to a European level, especially for our patients,” the minister said at local news station Digi24, local Agerpres reported.

He also said that the Health Ministry has short, medium and long term projects to improve the conditions in hospitals. “A long term project is that of the regional hospitals that we support and that we keep in a straight line, but you know very well that I was among the first to say how things really are, I said that these hospitals will be built, if all the deadlines are met, in 2026 – 2027 […] In the short and medium term, we have identified EUR 170 million that have to be spent by June,” Victor Costache explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 13:28
Social
Health minister: 25,000 doctors left Romania in the last ten years
18 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 25,000 doctors left the Romanian healthcare system in the last ten years, and increasing the salaries in this sector was not the best solution for bringing them back, health minister Victor Costache said on Tuesday, December 17.

Costache believes that better working conditions would make the doctors want to return to Romania.

“About 25,000 doctors with varying degrees of training have left Romania in the last ten years and, as you can clearly see, the simple increase of salaries was not the solution to bring our doctors back, and so we have to work, first and foremost, on working conditions in hospitals. We need to raise our infrastructure to a European level, especially for our patients,” the minister said at local news station Digi24, local Agerpres reported.

He also said that the Health Ministry has short, medium and long term projects to improve the conditions in hospitals. “A long term project is that of the regional hospitals that we support and that we keep in a straight line, but you know very well that I was among the first to say how things really are, I said that these hospitals will be built, if all the deadlines are met, in 2026 – 2027 […] In the short and medium term, we have identified EUR 170 million that have to be spent by June,” Victor Costache explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40