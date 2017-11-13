Direct-to-consumer HBO Go service available in Romania

American network HBO announced on Monday that it has launched direct-to-consumer services in four Central European countries, namely Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The direct-to-consumer service is offered in addition to the already established HBO channels and services, and HBO Go will also continue to be available through local distribution partners with TV and internet packages, HBO announced.

The HBO Go service offers all seasons of HBO originals such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Silicon Valley, as well as popular classic series The Sopranos and The Wire. Subscribers also get access to HBO Europe’s local programming, including all seasons of series such as Shadows and Silent Valley (Romania), or a long list of brand new hit movies, such as Beauty and the Beast, Trainspotting 2, Jackie and Assassin’s Creed.

“The launch of HBO Go direct to consumers in Central Europe is a natural step for us after successful launches of HBO streaming services in Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland,” said Herve Payan, CEO of HBO Europe.

The new service will be available on computers, smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs and Sony’s PlayStation. Each subscriber can add up to five devices and use two concurrent streams at the same time.

In Romania, the first month of subscription is free. After the first month, the monthly price for HBO Go will be RON 19.99, and the subscription will be paid with the bank card used for the registration, reports local News.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]