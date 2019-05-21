German Hasit pours EUR 4.5 mln in Romanian insolvent mortar plant

Hasit Romania, the local subsidiary of Fixit, a German manufacturer of building materials, took over a dry mortar and plaster factory in Bolintin-Deal near Bucharest from Italian owner Tassulo, refurbished it and resumed operations as of May 1.

The total investments, including the price paid to Tassulo’s creditors and the cost of refurbishment, reached EUR 4.5 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The German group already operates a factory in Turda, in Transylvania, and is planning to open two more: one in the western part of Romania (already approved project) and another one in the eastern part of the country.

“In our vision, with four factories strategically located in Romania, we could better serve customers interested in our products. We have one in Turda, now we also have one in Bucharest, and for the next factory - which will be located in the west of the country - we already have got the shareholders’ approval to start the investment next year. The fourth one is already marked on our development map around Roman (a city in eastern Romania),” said Bogdan Roman, general manager of Hasit Romania.

