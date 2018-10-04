photoLithuanian developer turns historic brewery in Bucharest into residential project

Lithuanian group Hanner has received all necessary permits for the restoration and conversion project of the former Grivita brewery in Bucharest, also known as the Luther Beer Factory. The developer expects to complete the project in 2020.

The project runs on an area of over one hectare and includes four monuments to be restored and converted, as well as two new buildings. Fosta Fabrica is a mixed-use development that includes over 6,000 sqm of co-working and shared office space, 187 new apartments, 31 lofts, restaurants, bakery, in-situ brewery and restaurants, cocktail bar, cafes, commercial and event spaces, landscaping and parking.

“Besides the restoration effort and the spectacular architecture of the project, Fosta Fabrică brings a new concept of partnership with the Romanian entrepreneurs invited to take part in the project. This concept implies, among other things, financial support for the Romanian entrepreneurs, who were involved since the design stage, in order to adapt to their specific needs,” said Mindaugas Valuckas, CEO and Member of the Board Hanner Group.

“The project will remain in Hanner’s administration, the only properties to be sold will be the new apartments and the lofts.”

The former Luther beer factory began construction in 1869, due to the development of the Gara de Nord railway station, located at that time at the edge of Bucharest, and inaugurated by King Carol I. The factory was a supplier of the Royal House of Romania and in 1900, at the Universal Exhibition in Paris, the most important international event of the time, was awarded the golden medal for the best beer.

The new development preserves the spirit of the Luther factory, as it was one of the first mixed-use developments in Europe and one of Europe’s first plants to be built on metal structure. It included logistics and production centers, residential buildings for factory employees, breweries, terraces, cultural spaces, tennis court, a central square with obelisk, and the founder’s home. Orzăria and Mălţăria were built in art-deco style with the help of foreign engineers. The new development restores in detail all the elements of the original architecture, preserving the identity of the spaces.

Mălțăria will be converted into 31 unique lofts, the so-called ”hard-lofts”, meaning factory conversion into living quarters, preserving all the original elements of the building. Fosta Fabrică lofts represent a premiere for the local market, being the first such conversion in Romania.

The restoration of the monuments implied an extremely high degree of technical difficulty and significant budgets. The architecture of the project is signed Tecon Architecture, arch. Bogdan Babici, while the structures are designed by Professor Paul Ioan, considered one of the most experienced specialists in structures and monuments structures in Romania.

The project aims to prove that the restoration of monuments, though difficult and complex, is a solution that can regenerate the urban tissue, generating profit for both city and developer, according to Hanner representatives.

Fosta Fabrică is located in Bucharest’s new office hub, that is currently being developed around the Polytechnic University, which features 200,000 square meters of new Class A office spaces, soon to be delivered.

So far, Hanner has invested more than EUR 100 million in residential projects in Romania.

First block of flats in EUR 37 mln project delivered by Hanner in Bucharest

[email protected]

(Photos courtesy of the company)