Hamilton Central Europe to open software development hub in Timișoara

Hamilton Central Europe, a member of the Swiss group Hamilton, will open a software hub specializing in the development of automated platforms for liquid handling this May in Timișoara, in western Romania.

The hub, located in the Iulius Town business center, will contribute to Hamilton’s robotics division, which produces automated liquid handling instruments in Switzerland and the United States. These are used by hospitals, labs, and research institutions worldwide. The Hamilton instruments developed by the robotics division are used in the automatization of various applications, both for biological and analytical sciences, ranging from genomics and cellular biology to drug development apps, automated PCR configuration, blood fractionation, and complex bio-bank workflow solutions.

Over the coming months, two scrum teams will be established in the hub. The company aims to hire approximately 20 people for roles such as software engineer, scrum master, software test automation engineer, product owner and DevOps engineer.

Hamilton Central Europe started operating in Romania in 2013. Its Timișoara plant produces high-precision instruments used in research and analysis labs (microliter syringes and needles, dosage pumps, pipetting modules and accessories). Romania is the second country in Europe after Switzerland where the company has production activities.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

